DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington boys’ basketball coach Anthony Heilbronn will also be the Falcons’ assistant athletic director when the 2020-21 school year starts.
He will replace Bert Sandifer, who is resigning at summer’s end.
“When the job was posted in late February, I knew that was something I’d be interested in,” said Heilbronn, who began coaching Darlington’s boys’ basketball team in 2018.
In doing so, Heilbronn will step away from his assistant-coach job with the Falcon track team. Before that, he was Hartsville’s track coach for three seasons.
It was important that Heilbronn not give up his boys’ basketball coaching job before making this decision. But this decision is also part of his long-term goals.
“My goal is to one day become an athletic director,” Heilbronn said. “While being an assistant athletic director (under Michael Jordan, Darlington’s athletic director), I can learn the ropes from Coach Jordan and learn what it takes to one day have a position like he has.”
Although the assistant A.D. job will keep Heilbronn busy, he’s used to it.
“I’ve always been busy. That’s kind of how it works for me,” Heilbronn said. “After having coached track in some capacity for so long, that has kind of run its course. I’m ready for a new challenge.”
Heilbronn then talked about the added responsibilities he will have.
“I’ll be doing grade checks, provide eligibility bi-weekly updates for the coaches so the coaches can know what their kids are doing,” said Heilbronn, who earned a masters degree in administration in 2013. “Also, I’ll help on the administrative side and be present at games and stuff like that.
“At one time, I wanted to be something like an assistant principal. But I’ve learned athletics is more for me,” he added. “My strength is on the athletic side of things. Seeing what athletic directors do and being around sports on a daily basis is what I’m passionate about.”
