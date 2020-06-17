MARION, S.C – Former South Florence and University of South Carolina basketball star, Andy Bostick, has been hired as Marion High School's new boys' basketball coach.
Bostick was notified by the Marion County School District on Wednesday that he was hired for the job.
The Florence Athletic Hall of Fame member replaces Marion's interim boys' coach, Leon Johnson, who coached the Swamp Foxes to the region championship this past season. Before Marion's first game of the 2019-20 campaign, Johnson replaced Andre Weathers, who said he was resigning for health-related reasons. Weathers was charged within the next month with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree (Weathers' lawyer, Rose Mary Parham, released in an October statement Weathers is "innocent of all charges").
Now, it's on to the next chapter of Marion boys' basketball.
“I know I’ve got some work to do, and it’s going to be great because they’re so talented,” Bostick said. “That program has been talented for about 20 years. It’s an honor to coach this program.”
As a player himself, Bostick averaged a career double-double at South Florence. Then, while playing at USC for then-coach Eddie Fogler, Bostick averaged 12.4 points was named one of the Gamecocks’ top 100 players in 2007.
This past season, Bostick coached Johnakin Middle School's boys to the regular-season and tournament championship while going undefeated. He has also served as an assistant for the boys’ teams at Wilson, as well as his alma mater’s. Also, he has coached Timmonsville’s JV boys in the past.
Just from coaching at Johnakin this past season, Bostick has plenty of excitement about this coming campaign while leading the Swamp Foxes.
“I always knew they had plenty of talent, but once I was there to see it for myself, it was just unreal,” Bostick said. “It’s a very high level of play that those kids can play at. And now, I get a chance to coach them. I hope I lead them in the right direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.