LAMAR, S.C. — Alan Poole is retiring as Lamar’s athletic director after 15 years of serving at the post.
“I had thought about this for the last couple of years,” Poole said. “And with this coronavirus stuff going on and the fact we’re having a change in administration at the high school, with (Kathy Gainey) retiring, it just seems the stars are aligning for me to make the decision.”
Poole has been a Lamar assistant in several sports, but he served as coach over the Silver Foxes’ baseball team from 2005 until ’12, and coached the softball team for one season.
“We appreciate all Coach Poole has done for the students, athletes and families of Lamar High School over the years,” said Dr. Tim Newman, district superintendent. “We wish him all the best in retirement.”
Poole doesn’t necessarily want to leave Lamar athletics altogether.
“I’ve been coaching in one way or another for 37 years. I just thought I’d do something different for a little while,” Poole said. “I might even still help coach the football team if they’ll let me. That is, if we have a football season. That’s kind of up in the air right now.”
Taking Poole’s place will be Carlos Burgess, who is currently the Silver Foxes’ assistant principal.
Poole talked about what he’ll miss as being Lamar’s athletic director.
“I’m going to miss dealing with the kids, being on day-to-day basis dealing with the kids,” Poole said. “I’m still teaching history, but I certainly hope to keep coaching, too.”
“It seemed to me that I was worried about what I’d do if I couldn’t go to the schoolhouse every day,” Poole said. “Although I’m still teaching through the computer, this also shows me that I can be doing other things. I’m sure I’ll get caught up on the honey-do list and be bored again. But I can always find something else to do even after that.”
