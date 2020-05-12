LAMAR, S.C. -- Alan Poole is retiring as Lamar High School's athletic director, according to the Darlington County School District.
His replacement, according to a school district news release, will be Carlos Burgess, who is currently the Silver Foxes' assistant principal.
