COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina High School League announced Thursday that high school sports teams were cleared to begin summer workouts, but exactly when that will happen is still up in the air.
A uniform start date was not announced. Instead the SCHSL is allowing that decision to be made by the individual schools and school districts.
The SCHSL provided guidelines for Phase 1 of a return to play, which include temperature checks and no use of locker rooms or offices. Phases 2 & 3 will be implemented down the road.
Schools could begin practicing as early as June 1.
