MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins' Isaac Hemingway had three rushing touchdowns in the Auctioneers' 34-8 victory over Hannah-Pamplico on Friday.
Teammate Marcus Chandler had a rushing score and threw for a touchdown, while Jahaven Phillips had a receiving touchdown.
The Auctioneers improved to 6-2 overall and 5-0 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hannah-Pamplico falls to 4-4, 3-2 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
