PAMPLICO, S.C. – After one quarter, it looked as if the Tigers and Raiders were in for another back-and-forth contest.
That was not the case entering the break, however, as a 28-point outburst by Hemingway in the second stanza all but put the game to rest.
“Everything worked well for us tonight,” first-year Tigers coach Earnest Taylor said. “Everything clicked – offensively and defensively. In the past, we’ve played a combination of man defense and a 2-3 zone, but having played these guys before we decided to just start out in man and see how that went.
“It worked out well for us.”
It also helped that Hemingway had four players finish with double figures, led by a game-high 27 points from Aaron Parker. He poured in 12 points in the second quarter alone and connected on a trio of three-pointers for the game.
Nigil Singletary added 16 points followed by Tyrek Brown with 15 and Jamaine Washington with 11. The Tigers went up by 20 points in the second quarter and held a 30-point advantage at one point in the third.
Cyrus Ellison led the Raiders with a team-high 17 points followed by Davian Coaxum, who ended the night with 14 points. Ellison scored 13 of his points in the third quarter.
H 16 28 19 10 – 73
HP 12 10 19 13 – 54
HEMINGWAY
Aaron Parker 27, Nigil Singletary 16, Tyrek Brown 15, Jamaine Washington 11, Cooper 2, Lewis 2.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO
Cyrus Ellison 17, Davian Coaxum 14, McNeil 5, Washington 4, Graham 3, J. Ellison 3, Calcutt 3, Kelly 3, Poston 2.
RECORDS: HP 1-2. H 3-2.
NEXT GAMES: Hannah-Pamplico travels to Timmonsville on Friday. Hemingway hosts Carvers Bay on Friday.
