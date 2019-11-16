BEAUFORT, S.C. — Hartsville' s Dariyan Pendergrass scored three rushing touchdowns as the Red Foxes advanced to the third round of the Class 4A state playoffs with a 34-17 victory over Beaufort on Friday.
Teammates Darian McMillian and J'Shawn Anderson also added a touchdown each.
The Red Foxes outscored Beaufort 20-3 after being tied 14-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Hartsville improves to 9-3 and will travel to Brookland-Cayce at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
