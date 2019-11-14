HARTSVILLE, S.C. – As soon as Queens University of Charlotte made the offer, Blaze MacArthur took it.
MacArthur make good on that offer Thursday by signing with the Royals for softball at the HHS gymnasium.
“I knew that was the school for me,” the Hartsville High outfielder said. “I visited about three times, went to a lot of camps and was really familiar with the school.
“I also loved the location.”
She was a key piece in the Red Foxes’ undefeated state championship run in 2019. Batting in the middle of the order, MacArthur hit .396 with 27 RBI, 20 doubles, three triples, a home run and three stolen bases.
“It feels really great,” she said of signing on the dotting line. “A lot of hard work has gone into this and I’m really excited to go to Queens. The team and the coaches were really friendly and I just felt like I would really belong there.”
