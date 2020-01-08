HARTSVILLE, S.C. – It’s been a process of small steps for Mac Waldrop.
The Hartsville High senior tennis standout began in seventh grade and worked his way up to the No. 1 spot for the Red Foxes.
Now he’ll try to take a similar patch at the next level after announcing his signing with the University of South Carolina Sumter on Wednesday at the school.
“It’s a great feeling,” Waldrop said. “I just want to thank everyone that helped me get here. I’m just looking forward to the next step and getting better as a person and a player on the court with my new teammates.”
Waldrop was also considering Coker and Francis Marion among others, but the Fire Ants’ coaching staff and the atmosphere drew him to Sumter.
“I’ve known the coach for a while and he’s a great guy,” Waldrop said. “The atmosphere...it’s a small school and will help me in what I want to do (academically). The people, the city – everything’s just great.
“Now I just have to work on consistency and just getting better and better.”
