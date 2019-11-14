HARTSVILLE, S.C. – It’s a day Gracie Jordan has been waiting on since her first game at Hartsville High School.
On Thursday, it finally arrived as she signed to play collegiately with Florence-Darlington Technical College.
“It’s a very good feeling and I’m very excited,” Jordan said. “It’s definitely something I wanted to do all four years of playing Hartsville High softball.”
Jordan played multiple positions for the undefeated and state champion Red Foxes including catcher, outfielder and designated hitter. She made the most of her opportunities and finished with a .314 batting average with seven doubles, a triple and 12 runs scored.
She chose the Stingers not just for the softball, but for what the school offered academically as well, she said.
“I’m excited about the softball, of course,” Jordan said. “But it was definitely more of the school atmosphere. It has small class sizes and it’s one of the only schools where you can do a registered nursing program and play a sport at the same time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.