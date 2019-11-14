HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Daniel Coker is anxious to take his game to the next level, and he believes he’s found the perfect place to do just that.
Coker, the Hartsville High standout, signed with Anderson University on Thursday at the school gymnasium to begin what he hopes is the next step in a lengthy golf career.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Coker said of signing with the Trojans. “I really like the coaches and the environment. I’m looking forward to getting better with the team and hopefully make a run at a national championship.”
Coker is the third-ranked senior in the class of 2020 by the South Carolina Junior Golf Association, and he was the Region 6-4A Player of the Year in 2018.
“I’ve been really close to winning a lot this past year, and I feel like the coaches there are going to push me to get better. I’m going to go out and be the best player I can be and hopefully that’s good enough.
“I hope this will push me forward to the next level even after college and maybe playing professionally one day.”
