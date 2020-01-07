LOCAL HONOREES FROM REGION 6-4A FOOTBAL
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Calabrese (Hartsville)
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zayshaun Rice (Wilson)
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Justin Abraham (Hartsville)
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: D.P. Pendergrass (Hartsville)
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Owen Taylor (Hartsville)
RB J'Shawn Anderson (Hartsville)
WR Jameke McCoy (Marlboro County
WR Jakobe Quillen (Wilson)
TE Ja'Travious Sherrills (Wilson)
OL Eric Brown Jr. (Hartsville)
OL Chapman Parker (Hartsville)
OL Khalid Roberts (Marlboro County)
OL Quincy Woods (Wilson)
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Keyshawn Dolford (Hartsville)
DL Kemuel Arthur (Wilson)
LB Kevon Haigler (Hartsville)
LB Bailey Carraway (Hartsville)
LB Ismael Sloan (Marlboro County)
DB Daniel Perkins (Darlington)
DB Zy'Riq Thomas (Hartsville)
DB Dylan Smith (Hartsville
DB Timothy Robinson Jr. (Wilson)
P Leland Saxton (Hartsville)
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
RB Javorius Williams (Darlington)
RB Yavin Smith (Wilson)
WR Daniel Perkins (Darlington)
OL Chandler Anderson (Darlington)
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Kenlarris Kelly (Darlington)
DL Jose Rivera (Darlington)
LB Ahmad Bowman (Wilson)
LB Kalib Jones (Wilson)
DB Skishawn Palmer (Marlboro County)
K Chase Elssesler (Hartsville)
HONORABLE MENTION: Chris Austin (Wilson), Darian McMillan (Hartsville), Anari Brown (Marlboro County), Tyree Matthews (Wilson), ShaMaree Timmons (Wilson), Thomas Ashe (Marlboro County), Alvion Pendergrass (Hartsville), Jadarius Richardson (Darlington, DeMarcus Bailey (Wilson)
