LOCAL HONOREES FROM REGION 6-4A FOOTBAL

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Calabrese (Hartsville)

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zayshaun Rice (Wilson)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Justin Abraham (Hartsville)

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: D.P. Pendergrass (Hartsville)

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB Owen Taylor (Hartsville)

RB J'Shawn Anderson (Hartsville)

WR Jameke McCoy (Marlboro County

WR Jakobe Quillen (Wilson)

TE Ja'Travious Sherrills (Wilson)

OL Eric Brown Jr. (Hartsville)

OL Chapman Parker (Hartsville)

OL Khalid Roberts (Marlboro County)

OL Quincy Woods (Wilson)

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Keyshawn Dolford (Hartsville)

DL Kemuel Arthur (Wilson)

LB Kevon Haigler (Hartsville)

LB Bailey Carraway (Hartsville)

LB Ismael Sloan (Marlboro County)

DB Daniel Perkins (Darlington)

DB Zy'Riq Thomas (Hartsville)

DB Dylan Smith (Hartsville

DB Timothy Robinson Jr. (Wilson)

P Leland Saxton (Hartsville)

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

RB Javorius Williams (Darlington)

RB Yavin Smith (Wilson)

WR Daniel Perkins (Darlington)

OL Chandler Anderson (Darlington)

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Kenlarris Kelly (Darlington)

DL Jose Rivera (Darlington)

LB Ahmad Bowman (Wilson)

LB Kalib Jones (Wilson)

DB Skishawn Palmer (Marlboro County)

K Chase Elssesler (Hartsville)

HONORABLE MENTION: Chris Austin (Wilson), Darian McMillan (Hartsville), Anari Brown (Marlboro County), Tyree Matthews (Wilson), ShaMaree Timmons (Wilson), Thomas Ashe (Marlboro County), Alvion Pendergrass (Hartsville), Jadarius Richardson (Darlington, DeMarcus Bailey (Wilson)

