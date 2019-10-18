FLORENCE, S.C. – Darian McMillan scored four touchdowns and both the offensive and defensive lines for Hartsville dominated Wilson in a 55-13 win Friday at Memorial Stadium.
The Red Foxes improve to 5-3 and 2-1 in Region 6-4A while the Tigers fall to 7-1 and 2-1. Hartsville hosts North Myrtle Beach next Friday at 7:30 p.m. while Wilson will host defending 4A state champion Myrtle Beach on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
The Red Foxes scored the first 20 points and held the Tigers to under 100 yards of total offense in the first half.
Zayshaun Rice had the only two scores for Wilson on a 5-yard run and a 65-yard pass from Jakobe Quillen.
H 13 14 14 14 – 55
W 0 7 6 0 – 13
FIRST QUARTER
H – Darian McMillan 1 run (Chase Elsseser kick), 6:04.
H – McMillan 3 run (Elsseser kick failed), 1:15.
SECOND QUARTER
H – McMillan 5 run (Elsseser kick), 11:44.
W – Zayshaun Rice 5 run (Vraj Patel kick), 3:13.
H – D.P. Pendergrass 33 pass from Owen Taylor (Elsseser kick), 0:02.
THIRD QUARTER
H – McMillan 18 run (Elsseser kick), 5:56.
H – Alvion Pendergrass 33 INT return (Elsseser kick), 4:23.
W – Rice 65 pass from Jakobe Quillen (pass failed), 2:31.
FOURTH QUARTER
H – J’Shawn Anderson 36 run (Elsseser kick), 11:29.
H – Roddi Morris 15 run (Elsseser kick), 3:16.
WILL BE UPDATED
