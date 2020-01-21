HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- It’s been the story of Hartsville’s season all year long and it was on full display Tuesday night against Wilson.
The Red Foxes started slow, finished hot and this time were able to hold off two last-second shots by the Tigers for a 46-45 victory.
“Start slow, finish quick,” HHS coach Yusuf English said about his squad following the victory. “We made a couple mistakes at the end, but we were able to come away with the victory. It was an amazing game.”
With the scored tied 41-41, Eldred White III got off back-to-back buckets including a 3-pointer to put Hartsville up 46-41 with time winding down.
Wilson rallied, pulling within 46-45 on Nathan Bryant’s trey with 6.4 seconds left. The Tigers then caught a break when the inbounds pass when off the hands of HHS’ Cesare Edwards and was ruled out of bounds for a turnover.
WHS got two shots off in the final 4.7 seconds, but neither found its mark as Edwards grabbed the rebound to secure the victory.
“We were able to get good baskets,” English said of his team’s late run. “Our issue all season has been finishing, so I’m glad we were able to do that tonight.”
Edwards finished with 17 to lead the Red Foxes, who battled back from a double-digit deficit for the victory. Jaivon Hough added 11 points.
Zandae Butler paced the Tigers with 17 points, including nine in the first quarter. Ni’jae Hines and Bryant each added nine.
W 16 6 14 9 – 46
H 8 12 17 9 –45
WILSON (45)
Robinson 6, Byrant 9, Hines 9, Zandae Butler 17, Sherrills 4.
HARTSVILLE (46)
Briggs 2, Jaivon Hough 11, Cesare Edwards 17, Blue 4, E. Thaggard 2, White 6, Huggins 4.
RECORDS: H 6-11, 1-3. W 7-12, 1-3
NEXT GAME: Wilson hosts Darlington, Hartsville travels to Myrtle Beach.
