HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Hartsville's Ronnie Morris rushed for two touchdowns and caught another as the Red Foxes rolled to a 58-7 win Friday against Darlington.
Teammate Alvin Pendergrass and Bailey Pendergrass each returned interceptions for scores.
Darlington's Tyrone Perkins, meanwhile, scored on 80-yard run for the Falcons' only points.
The Red Foxes improved to 7-3, 4-1 Region 6-4A and will host South Aiken in the Class 4A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Falcons end the season at 1-9 and 1-4.
