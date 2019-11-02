Hartsville-Darlington

Darlington's Adrian Pooler (15) runs the ball before being tackled by Hartsville's Justin Abraham

 ALAYNA SMITH/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Hartsville's Ronnie Morris rushed for two touchdowns and caught another as the Red Foxes rolled to a 58-7 win Friday against Darlington.

Teammate Alvin Pendergrass and Bailey Pendergrass each returned interceptions for scores.

Darlington's Tyrone Perkins, meanwhile, scored on 80-yard run for the Falcons' only points.

The Red Foxes improved to 7-3, 4-1 Region 6-4A and will host South Aiken in the Class 4A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Falcons end the season at 1-9 and 1-4.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.