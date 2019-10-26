LATTA, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico's Lane Calcutt had two passing touchdowns and Kenyan Leggett had two rushing touchdowns in a 31-14 victory over Latta on Friday.
Teammate Davian Coaxum had two interceptions.
The Raiders improved to 5-4, 4-2 in the Region 7-2A and will host Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Latta falls to 3-6, 2-4 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.