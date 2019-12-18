PAMPLICO, S.C. – Wednesday was a very special moment for Hannah-Pamplico’s Mary Smith in more ways than the one.
Smith signed to play softball with Florence-Darlington Technical College, and in doing so, became the first one in her family to go to college for athletics, she said.
“I was just really, really excited about it, and so were my parents, which made it more exciting,” Smith said. “My brother went to FDTC too.”
Smith batted .333 with seven RBI and a triple for the Raiders last season while also swiping three bases.
“I really liked the softball program there, and the fact that (FDTC) is close to home kind of really drew me there,” she said.
