PAMPLICO, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico’s M.K. Faulkenberry signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Limestone College.
“I really like Limestone because it’s the best for me athletically and academically,” Faulkenberry said. “I’m pursuing a career as an athletic trainer. And the coaches there are loving and caring, but they also want to push us to win.”
Faulkenberry, who said Limestone wants her to play at catcher and first base, said her time with the Raiders helped prepare her for the next level.
“The softball program has started to grow, and it gives me a lot of pride in knowing I had a hand in that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.