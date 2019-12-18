PAMPLICO, S.C. – Maddy Boyle always had Florence-Darlington Technical College circled as her destination spot.
“They’ve been looking at me a while because of my sister, who played there,” Boyle said Wednesday after signing with the Stingers. “So it’s really exciting. I wanted to continue my softball career, I just didn’t know where.”
Boyle batted .304 with 12 RBI and a home run for the Raiders last season and looks to continue to produce for the Stingers.
“I’ve always liked FDTC and it’s just really exciting to sign there,” Boyle said. “I like how close it is to home as well, so I can come back and support my teammates here.”
