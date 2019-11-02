PAMPLICO, S.C. --- Hannah-Pamplico's Caleb Jacobs caught two touchdown passes, and Ty'shaun Self caught one of his own.
And H-P quarterback Lane Calcutt added a rushing touchdown.
The Raiders fell to 5-5 overall, 4-3 Region 7-2A and will travel to an undetermined opponent in the Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Andrews' Keshaun Williams had four touchdowns and Jarian Pickney and Carlton Williams each had a touchdown to help the team to Region 7-2A title.
