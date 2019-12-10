PAMPLICO, S.C. – Working hard has been the backbone of Kim Tuten’s coaching philosophy as she continues her second season behind the bench at Hannah-Pamplico.
“We work hard in practice,” Tuten said. “We work hard and I think we’re starting to pick up the system a little better with the returning players we have.”
It was another night of hard work Tuesday as the Raiders found a way to grind out a tough 25-24 victory over Hemingway at the HPHS gymnasium.
The win is another step in what already has been a turnaround start for the Raiders. Coming off a one-win campaign a year ago, HP has already improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the regular season.
“We’ve got to continue to play defense like we did tonight,” Tuten said. “We didn’t let up and I’ve very proud of them for that.”
After falling behind 10-3 at the end of the first quarter, the Raiders rallied to tie the game at halftime. They outscored the Tigers 18-7 during the middle two quarters, and then held on for the one-point victory at the end.
“Being on the boards and getting a lot of those rebounds really helped us out tonight,” Tuten said. “That’s something that’s got to continue, but we have got to, got to try to get the offense going.”
Hailey Rodgers and Willanna Peterson led HP in that regard. Rodgers finished with a team-high eight points and Peterson followed with seven.
Rodgers was also one of the key forces on the boards for the Raiders as they were able to drop Hemingway to 0-3 on the year.
Logan Hayward led the Tigers with a game-high 11 points followed by Jalyric Burrows with seven.
H 10 1 6 7 – 24
HP 3 8 10 4 – 25
HEMINGWAY
Logan Hayward 11, Burrows 7, Nesmith 3, Brown 3.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO
Rodgers 8, Peterson 7, Boyle 5, Williams 3, Munn 2.
RECORDS: HP 4-2. H 0-3.
NEXT GAMES: Hannah-Pamplico travels to Timmonsville on Friday. Hemingway hosts Carvers Bay on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.