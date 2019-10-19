COLUMBIA, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Wyatt Rowland rushed for 86 yards and one touchdown as the Swampcats fell for the first time this season, 42-7 to Hammond on Friday.
LMA is now 7-1, 6-1 in SCISA Class 3A and will host Pinewood Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
