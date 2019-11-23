GREEN SEA, S.C. — C.E. Murray's Antonio McKnight scored the only touchdown for the War Eagles in a 46-6 loss to defending Class A state champ Green Sea Floyds on Friday.
The Trojans' Antwan Graham scored two rushing touchdowns and Jaquan Dixon added three rushing scores.
The War Eagles finish the season at 8-3.
CEM 0 0 6 0 — 6
G 9 30 0 7 — 46
FIRST QUARTER
GSF — Antwan Graham 1 run (Freddy Seratto kick), 7:08.
GSF — Safety, 2:11.
SECOND QUARTER
GSF — Jaquan Dixon 5 run (Seratto kick), 10:46.
GSF — Safety, 8:55
GSF — Bubba Elliott 12 run (Seratto kick), 8:31.
GSF — Graham 44 run (Seratto kick), 5:57.
GSF — Dixon 52 run(Seratto kick), 1:00.
THIRD QUARTER
CEM — Antonio McKnight 10 run (run failed), 5:06.
FOURTH QUARTER
GSF — Dixon 76 run (Seratto Kick), 11:46.
