TIMMONSVILLE, S.C -- Great Falls' Kell Brown scored on a 9-yard rushing touchdown with 35.4 seconds left in the game to snap 14-14 score and beat Timmonsville 20-14 Friday.
The loss eliminated the Whirlwinds from playoff contention.
The Whirlwinds tied the game on Christian Taylor's 60-yard touchdown pass to Tim Washington with 7:17 left.
The Red Devils took a 14-8 lead on Donnell Adams' 14-yard reception with 36 seconds left in the third quarter.
Taylor put Timmonsville on the board with a 6-yard run with 7:05 left in the half to make it 8-6. But Great Falls tied the game on a safety with 5:37 left in the third.
The Whirlwinds end the season at 2-8 overall, 0-3 Region 2-A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.