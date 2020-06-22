FLORENCE, S.C. — It’s not too surprising that last week’s Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational Tournament field featured a number of Florence golfers.
It was held at Florence Country Club, after all, but the number of local participants on the junior circuit has been rising steadily in recent years, and that pleases Paul Woodbury.
“The numbers in the Florence Chapter have been growing,” said Woodbury, the former Lake City High and University of South Carolina standout. “The number of applications for the Grant Bennett Invitational has been growing, and the number of participants at Florence Country Club has been growing.
“We have about 35 junior golfers who play in the Florence chapter, which I guess is about 40 percent of the tour, so that’s pretty exciting.”
Another boost has come from the recent successes of some of its junior players. Pake June won the 2019 Grant Bennett tournament, and Gene Zeigler won the SCJGA’s Jay Haas Player of the Year Award last season as well.
“Having Pake win the home tournament last year was awesome, and it brought more energy to the local golf scene,” Woodbury said. “Having Gene being the No. 1 player in North and South Carolina — that brought a lot of enthusiasm for players to be able to practice with the best in the Carolinas.
“You also have guys like William Phipps, who’s going to play golf at High Point next year and who’s had an outstanding junior career.”
Woodbury has worked with most if not all of the top junior players that have come through FCC, and he offers probably one of the best perspectives of any golf instructor having competed at a high level in the Southeastern Conference and professionally on the PGA Canada Tour.
“It’s fun — I was kind of in their shoes doing the same thing,” Woodbury said. “I obviously played at South Carolina and some professionally, so it’s kind of like looking back on my career and being able to tell them what I could have done better to help prepare for different things. ...
“It’s like with the Grant Bennett Teaching Center. It’s all about setting up the next generation better than you had it.”
Woodbury’s teaching isn’t limited to just high school golfers. He also has been an assistant with the Francis Marion University golf team for the better part of the past five years.
“It’s like my hobby and my job,” he said of his diverse career. “I enjoy the college scene as well and seeing the guys continue to develop. Knowing that scene, it helps me out at Florence to help set up our junior season as well.”
