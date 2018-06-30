FLORENCE, S.C. – June 24 is a day Mark Weir won’t soon forget.

After all, he had at least a $400 bar tab to take care of at the end of his day.

But that’s what happens when you make two holes-in-one in the same round, like Weir did at Florence Country Club.

“It was at least 400 [dollars],” Weir said. “One of the holes goes by the swimming pool, and I don’t know how many of them took advantage of it. I haven’t seen the invoice yet.”

The first ace came on No. 2. With a back left pin placement, no one was able to see the ball go in.

When the group reached the green, Weir said he didn’t see his ball anywhere.

“I was thinking, ‘Where on God’s green Earth did the thing go?’” Weir said.

Then Rick Saunders, also part of the foursome, looked in the hole, and there it was — Weir’s first career ace.

By the time the group got to No. 4, Weir still had the magic touch. He hit his tee shot and turned away.

“I told him, ‘You might want to turn around and watch this,’” Saunders said. Weir turned around just in time to see his ball roll into the hole.

“I said, ‘I’m going back home to see if I’m still awake,’” Weir said.

“I think we all looked like teenage girls out there on the tee box,” Saunders said, “jumping up and down and whooping and a hollering, and the look on Mark’s face was even better.”

According to pga.com, the odds of a golfer making two holes-in-one in the same round is 67 million to 1 — about six times greater than winning a $1 million Powerball lottery.

“I’ve told people I should just quit golf,” Weir said, chuckling. “I’m not going to do this again.”

For Weir, the round then became about keeping his head about him and turning in a good score. He still had 14 holes to play.

When all was said and done, Weir had recorded three eagles, four birdies, five pars and six bogeys.

“I just wanted to keep my head on my shoulders and don’t turn in some card that’s an 82 or a 78, turn in a good card,” Weir said. “And I turned in a 67. Holding it all together was nice. … I wish it would have been a little cleaner, but I’m OK with how it turned out.”

Said Saunders, “I’ve been telling everybody I know how special a thing it was to see happen. Mark is such a good guy, honest and hard working. If it happens, you’d hope it happens to someone like Mark.”