LEXINGTON, S.C. — Avery Harrison 6-yard run gave Lake City its only score as the Panthers fell to Gilbert 45-6 on Friday in the Class 3A state playoffs at River Bluff High School.
The game was move to River Bluff after the field conditions at Gilbert were deemed not playable.
The Indians scored the game's next 42 points after falling behind 6-3.
The Panthers end the season at 5-6.
