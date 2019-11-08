I can’t remember what grade I was in, maybe 5th or 6th, when I received a perfect attendance award. The school principal gave me a certificate and a little pin at the end-of-the-year awards ceremony.
I didn’t miss a day of school for the entire year. You have to be a little lucky to accomplish that, I guess, but I am sure there were a few days when I woke up not feeling the best and could have stayed home.
I was proud when Mr. Etheridge called my name and handed me my certificate and pin. My parents were there and I believe they were proud too.
I hope schools still recognize perfect attendance. I wish the NBA did, but there seems to be no honor in playing a full schedule for these well-paid professional basketball players.
Several days ago, Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers sat out a nationally televised game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Clippers have played eight games this season and Leonard has already missed two due to “load management.”
“Load management” is all the rage in the NBA. It is designed to rest star players from the 82-game grind of the regular season.
I say “load management” is a load of nonsense. The players love the money (Leonard’s contract will pay him over $30 million this year), but they don’t want to get too tired earning it.
The NBA has a problem with no easy solution. I would think the average Joe up in Milwaukee who shelled out $250 for a ticket the other night had to be a little irritated in seeing Leonard sitting on the bench in street clothes.
ESPN pays the NBA and its teams millions each year to televise regular season games. Ratings take a huge hit when star players don’t play.
The NBA has a rule against sitting players in nationally televised games, but all the player has to do is feign an injury and all is forgiven.
Can you imagine Michael Jordan taking the night off for “load management”? He played in 1,072 regular season games in 15 years.
Wilt Chamberlain played the maximum number of regular- season NBA games nine times in his career. And his 7-foot-2 frame had to fly commercial!
The guys today fly in private jets, and stay in the nicest of hotels, and get the best training and medical attention money can buy. It’s not as though they are out digging ditches all day … and yet they have to rest.
The Francis Marion men’s basketball team plays Catawba at 4 p.m. today on our campus. We played yesterday, too, and I am sure my players and staff are a little tired.
But you can bet we’ll all show up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.