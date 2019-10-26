GREAT FALLS, S.C. —Lamar's Cam Galloway had 111 yards rushing and one touchdown and also passed for 62 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-18 win over Great Falls on Friday.
Teammate Quan Toney rushed for 87 yards.
The Silver Foxes scored the game's next 43 points after being tied 12-12 at the half.
Lamar improves to 8-2, 2-0 in Region 2-A and will travel to McBee for the region title at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
