FLORENCE, S.C. – Four members of the Francis Marion University men’s soccer team have been named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Southeast Region Team that was announced Wednesday.
FMU sophomore defender Sam Pollard was selected to the first-team, while junior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco, senior midfielder Travis Cooke and freshman midfielder Alvaro Zamora were all named to the second team.
This group has been instrumental in Francis Marion’s 15-4-1 season that will continue Friday with the Patriots facing Limestone College in the opening round of the NCAA Division II National Tournament in West Palm Beach, Fla. FMU won the Peach Belt Conference Tournament last weekend to earn the league’s automatic bid.
Pollard, a two-time All-Conference selection, has started all 20 matches this season and missed only 36 minutes of action. He has scored one goal and assisted on four other scores. He hails from Perth, Australia.
Cooke, a native of Chesapeake, Va., is tied for third on the team in goals (5) and tied for second in scoring (15 points). He leads the team and ranks first in the PBC with 52 shots.
Zamora, a native of Madrid, Spain, ranks second in the Peach Belt with four game-winning scores, and altogether has tallied five goals and four assists. He was named the PBC Co-Freshman of the Year.
Rocco has started and played all but one match this season. He is ranked third in Division II with a school-record 11 shutouts and is ranked fifth nationally in goals against average (0.558), 11th in save percentage (0.833), and 14th in minutes played in goal (1,774:16).
The entire group has helped FMU allow only 13 goals in 20 matches for a PBC-best team goals against average of 0.62 (sixth nationally) with the school-record 11 shutouts. FMU has allowed only 68 shots on goal this season for a 3.40 per match average.
Francis Marion has scored the fourth-most goals (36) in the PBC and leads the conference with 123 corner kicks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.