LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View's Ja'Correcus Ford rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the Class A state playoffs.
Teammate Adarrian Dawkins rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown and had two receiving touchdowns.
DO 0 6 0 6 —12
LV 16 16 16 6 — 54
FIRST QUARTER
LV- Adarrian Dawkins 74 run (Ja'Correus Ford run), 5:56.
LV- Ford 53 run (Michael McInnis run), 3:57.
SECOND QUARTER
LV- Dawkins 17 pass from D.J. Bethea (McInnis run), 9:53.
LV- Jiqyle Reaves 28 interception return (McInnis run), 5:53.
DO- 51 run (run failed), 1:04.
THIRD QUARTER
LV- JaMontrell Waters 50 pass from Bethea (Dawkins run), 7:17.
LV- Ford 24 run (Dawkins run), 1:35.
FOURTH QUARTER
LV- McInnis 17 run (run failed), 8:45.
DO- 17 pass, :00.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — LV: Ja'Correus Ford 17-162; Adarrian Dawkins 6-142.
PASSING — LV: D.J. Bethea 3-5-113.
RECEIVING — LV: Dawkins 2-59.
RECORDS: LV 7-4.
NEXT GAME: Lake View will travel to Branchville in the Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
