LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View's Ja'Correcus Ford rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the Class A state playoffs.

Teammate Adarrian Dawkins rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown and had two receiving touchdowns.

DO 0 6 0 6 —12

LV 16 16 16 6 — 54

FIRST QUARTER

LV- Adarrian Dawkins 74 run (Ja'Correus Ford run), 5:56.

LV- Ford 53 run (Michael McInnis run), 3:57.

SECOND QUARTER

LV- Dawkins 17 pass from D.J. Bethea (McInnis run), 9:53.

LV- Jiqyle Reaves 28 interception return (McInnis run), 5:53.

DO- 51 run (run failed), 1:04.

THIRD QUARTER

LV- JaMontrell Waters 50 pass from Bethea (Dawkins run), 7:17.

LV- Ford 24 run (Dawkins run), 1:35.

FOURTH QUARTER

LV- McInnis 17 run (run failed), 8:45.

DO- 17 pass, :00.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — LV: Ja'Correus Ford 17-162; Adarrian Dawkins 6-142.

PASSING — LV: D.J. Bethea 3-5-113.

RECEIVING — LV: Dawkins 2-59.

RECORDS: LV 7-4.

NEXT GAME: Lake View will travel to Branchville in the Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

