HEMINGWAY, S.C. – As a graduate of Carvers Bay, Charlie Richards was more than a little familiar with Hemingway High School before he took the football coaching job.

“I’m very familiar with Hemingway, and I understand what type of athletes I have and how competitive they are,” Richards said. “They expect to win, and that’s a good thing.”

The Tigers won seven games a year ago and made it all the way to the Class A state semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Green Sea Floyds.

Hemingway is now on its third coach in three years, however, but Richards isn’t putting too much stock in anything other than moving this team forward.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for me and the kids,” he said. “I inherited a great group of kids – but we’re going to be very youthful and inexperienced. We’re looking to grow each and every game, each and every day.

“Hopefully, we can get ready for region play come late October.”

The team is made up of a lot of underclassmen and others who simply haven’t had varsity experience, he said.

“At first, we might take our lumps,” Richards said. “But if we stick with it, I think we’re going to improve a whole lot throughout the year.”

Offense

The Tigers will be no-huddle under Richards, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be up-tempo, he said.

“Yes, we run a spread offense, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to be physical,” Richards said.

Still, Hemingway will have a hard time replacing the two Dariuses – Taylor and Williams. Taylor threw for 465 yards last season while Williams rushed for 540 yards and five scores, plus another receiving.

“It’s hard to replace someone like JuJu (Williams) – a (NCAA) Division I football player,” Richards said. “And another guy like D.T. – it’s hard to replace that kind of production.”

Sophomore Josh Cantey will step into the quarterback role after not seeing the football field his freshman year.

“He’s made a lot of strides,” Richards said. “Like I tell everybody, it’s all about his decision-making. It’s just going to take him more reps – I’m not going to play him at any other position than quarterback so he can grow throughout the season.”

Senior Jameaine Washington and Josh King will serve as running back by committee while playing both sides of the ball.

Senior Nigil Singletary provides experience at wide receiver after catching 10 passes for 286 yards and a TD last year. He will be joined by sophomore Tyreek Brown.

Keymeon Dotts-Graham and Andreyous Lewis will be leaned on to anchor the offensive line.

Defense

Graham and Lewis will be integral parts of the defensive line as well. Richards plans to have a number of players on the field for offense and defense.

“I told my coaches I want to put the best 11 players on defense,” he said. “We want to be able to stop people. I don’t necessarily want track-meet games where the score is 49-42.

“I’d rather it be 17-10.”

Giovanni Davis will help man the linebacking corps. Singletary and Brown will help to hold down the secondary.

Special teams

Singletary and Washington will provide plenty of speed in the return game as the Tigers look to have strong special teams this season.

“We want to try to create some points in the special teams game,” Richards said. “We’re going to leave it all out on the field, because it’s an important facet of the game We want to try to create some points in the special teams – fakes, block punts, those kinds of things.

“We’re going to put as much time into special teams as we do offense or defense.”