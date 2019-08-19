FLORENCE, S.C. – Most teams with first-year coaches go through adjustment periods.

That was not the case last season at West Florence when first-year coach Jody Jenerette directed the team to city and region championships as well as the Class 5A lower-state semifinals.

That narrows the questions from fans this season for sure to just two: What to do for an encore and who will replace Ailym Ford?

“We’ve got to develop some leaders,” Jenerette said. “When the game’s on the line, who’s going to do it and who ain’t? Right now when you look at our huddle, no one has done it. That’s a scary thought that can also be a great thought. We might have some guys who are hungry and they are out to show they are guys who CAN do it.”

Who will replace Ford, a 2,000-yard rusher and the 2018 Morning News Football Player of the Year?

“You’re not going to, because Ailym is a once-in-a-lifetime dude,” Jenerette said.

Offense

The primary choice for replacing Ford is junior Nyke Johnson.

“If Nyke is No. 2 and Ailym is No. 1, I feel really good about my No. 2,” Jenerette said. “When Nyke puts his foot in the dirt, he’s got the chance to score every time. He can flat out run. He can fly. Is he tough enough? We don’t know that yet, and he’d tell you the same thing.

“He will have an ample opportunity to prove he’s that guy.”

At quarterback, Hale Emerson enters the fall atop the depth chart after playing last fall behind dual-threat Cooper Wallace.

“Hale is strong, athletic and probably one of the more athletic kids on our team,” Jenerette said. “I think he gets a bad rap for not being athletic. He can do a lot of things. He plays with his feet, but obviously we want him to throw the ball. He’s a special passer, the ball comes out his hand really well. He’s got a lot of zip on it. We just hope we find someone who can catch it.”

Emerson’s twin brother, Wyatt, is one candidate at receiver.

“Wyatt can be a really wide receiver for us," Jenerette said. "He’s not a game-breaker type of guy for us. We’ve got to find that game-breaker.”

Maybe, according to Jenerette, it will be Chris Brigman.

Dylan Snyder, meanwhile, returns after being an often-used target last season for Wallace.

“(Snyder) is a guy who checks every box,” Jenerette said. “He’s big, strong and smart, physical. He can catch the ball, and we’ll lean on him a lot. He helps us on the field, tremendously.”

At offensive line, Nick Rogers (6 feet, 310 pounds) returns.

“He’s a good player. Probably the best offensive lineman we have, and he’s committed,” Jenerette said. “He’s lost 40 pounds and shows up every day, and all he does is work. He’s a dirty ol’ football player, man. He’s the kind of guy I love. I wish we had 50 of him.

Nasir Parker joins Rogers in the trenches.

“(Parker) has come a long way,” said Jenerette, who oversees the offensive line. “He’ll be a good player. We’ve just got to see who will play. I’m not sure right now, to be honest with you.”

Defense

Semaj Johnson (6-1, 220) will be one to watch at defensive line.

“(Johnson) will play at defensive end, and he’s just relentless,” Jenerette said. “He’s the guy you want there. He’s a year older and a year stronger. When we got here last year, he was so weak. No hips, very stiff. But we worked him, and he’s worked hard. So he’s got a chance to be really good.”

At linebacker, George Floyd returns.

“He came on about midseason last year and he was probably our best defensive player at the end of the year,” Jenerette said. “He makes tackles and he communicates. He gets us in the right spots. And he’s a smart, heady type of kid and is a guy who can play. You can have a bunch of George Floyds and win a bunch of games.”

Ti'Kyse Miller is another linebacker to watch in West’s 3-5-3 scheme.

At secondary, Johnson and Brigman could see playing time. Also, Greg Jones returns after a strong 2018 season.

Special teams

After kicker/punter and Shrine Bowl selection Michael Hayes graduated, incoming freshman Sam Spence is the favorite to take over. He was even named a Freshman Army All-American kicker/punter by Chris Sailer in July.

“I think Sam has a chance to be a really good kicker,” Jenerette said. “But he’s a baby, a ninth-grader. So we don’t know if he can take the heat or not. That’s a question mark, without a doubt.”