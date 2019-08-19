FLORENCE, S.C. – Neil Minton is keeping the same approach with his team as he did last year.

Hopefully with similar results, he added.

“I know it’s cliché, but we just try to take it day by day,” the Florence Christian School football coach said. “We’re going to try to work harder tomorrow than we did yesterday and focus each week and see what we can do.”

Still, Minton is aware of expectations coming off the program’s second state championship run that culminated in a 49-6 romp over John Paul II in last season’s SCISA Class 2A championship game.

“Especially after you win it the year before, everyone always says you have to win it again,” Minton said.

The Eagles seemingly have the personnel to do with eight or nine starters on both sides of the ball returning this season.

Quarterback Robbie Jordan is back after throwing for 614 yards and six touchdowns in 2018. He’s joined in the backfield by Marshall Brown, the team’s second-leading rusher who amassed 1,238 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“We’re really excited about some of our skill players,” Minton said. “Jackson McFadden was hurt last year in the preseason, and he’s our fastest kid, so having him back will help us. Ethan Kelly is a rising sophomore and had a good year last year, and we think he can be a playmaker.”

The entire Eagles’ secondary is back as well, but they do have holes to fill at linebacker and across the lines, Minton said.

Eli Brayboy leaves a void in the middle of the defense and running back after leading the team with 1,456 yards and 22 TDs. Zach Edwards also is gone from the linebacking corps.

“We’ve got a couple line spots to fill and a couple linebacker spots to fill, but we feel like we have good people to do it,” Minton said.

Trinity-Byrnes

Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School is looking to keep the state championship in the Pee Dee area, just in a different location.

The Titans defeated the Eagles in the regular season a year ago but lost 42-35 to FCS in the state semifinals.

“Not many teams in the state can say that winning 11 games and being region champs was disappointing,” Trinity-Byrnes Coach Jared Amell said. “But that’s where we are, and that’s what our goals were last year.”

It’s also a driving force for what his team wants to accomplish this year, he said.

“Drive is not an issue with how last year ended,” Amell said. “It’s certainly a hungry group. We return a lot of quality players on both sides of the ball.”

The Titans have seven returning starters on either side, including the team’s top two rushers from a year ago. Nick Jones had 588 yards and three touchdowns while Reggion Bennett ranked third in the Pee Dee with 891 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jordan Jones returns at quarterback and Donovan Lambert, a transfer from Hartsville, also will fill in at running back and linebacker for the Titans.

The Titans lost key linebackers in Trae Buck and Ben Naso to graduation as well as Tymere Ervin at offensive tackle.

“Those are the two biggest questions coming into camp are at linebacker and the tackle positions,” Amell said. “Hopefully, we can find that out early on, as we scheduled two tough games right out of the gate against First Baptist and Charlotte Country Day School (N.C.).”

Carolina Academy

The Bobcats were 7-4 a season ago, but they return most of their skill position players and the majority of the offensive and defensive lines.

"We have an opporunity to be contenders, but we have to work hard," coach T.J. Joye said. "So far, we've done that. ... But if we keep the course and stay injury free, we should be fine."

Staying away from injuries will be a key, because Carolina Academy has a small roster this season, Joye said, but he has perhaps the quickest team he's ever had.

"We've got some skill and experience returning on offense," Joye said. "But we did lose some key seniors."

Topping that list is quarterback Shay Hall, who threw for 702 yards and five scores while rushing for 544 yards and nine more TDs. Junior Cade Castles steps into that role this season.

He'll have plenty of help in the backfield. George Wilder returns at running back along with Mac Timmons and Austin Brown. Wilder had 681 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2018.

Timmons and Cody Sauls also will be key cogs on defense at linebacker with Wheeler Floyd.

Pee Dee Academy

The Golden Eagles have played for each of the past two SCISA Class A state championships – falling short each time.

A third consecutive trip will require a number of players to step into some big roles, as PDA lost nine seniors from a year ago – and perhaps none bigger than quarterback Jake Lane.

Lane led the Pee Dee by throwing for 2,952 yards and 34 touchdowns a season ago. Replacing him will be either Caleb Oakley, who was a wide receiver and backup QB, or junior varsity quarterback Hudson Spivey.

Pee Dee Academy also lost several key members of the offensive and defensive lines, including Michael Martin, Harrison Watts and Ryan Singletary.

“That senior class didn’t get a lot of the hype that some of the other ones did, but they just came to work every day and went about their business,” Eagles Coach Jonathan King said. “Very underrated group that got us to two state championship games, and we’re going to really miss them.”

PDA returns leading receiver Connor Gasque, who had 61 catches for 970 yards and 15 scores.

“We’ve got the most holes to fill offensively, but we’ve got some kids who are coming up from the JV team and some kids who were backups who waited their turns and now are ready,” King said. “It’s just going to take some time to get them ready.”