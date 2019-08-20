JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Ken Cribb’s record proves he knows how to win.

During his time as Hemingway’s coach, he guided the Tigers to a 101-36 record and a 2011 Class A state runner-up finish.

After a two-year stint as Georgetown’s coach, Cribb is entering his second season as coach at Johnsonville, which went 1-9 in his first year.

“We’re hoping to see some improvements,” Cribb said. “We’re bigger, stronger and faster than last year and more experienced. So, we hope that’s going to translate to the football field. The kids made a lot of progress in the weight room. But we play an awfully tough schedule in an awfully tough region.

“A lot of schools are bigger than we are. But that’s just excuses. We’ve just got to get out there and try to get better and then see what happens.”

But that doesn’t mean Johnsonville is ready to compete for a state championship just yet.

“We’re going in the right direction,” Cribb said. “We’re doing things the right way now, and the kids are starting to understand what it takes to be a successful program and buy into it year round. But again, we’ve just got to wait and see.”

Offense

Savion Graves will be the Flashes’ quarterback.

“He has a lot of potential. He played a lot for us last year, so he has experience under his belt,” Cribb said. “He had a lot thrown at him last year, adjusting from a wishbone system to a no-huddle spread. He had a good offseason, though, and we look for him to make some good decisions for us and play like a senior should.

“Savion’s got some talent. He can throw with the best of them. He’s an adequate runner. His decision making is going to determine how well he does. If he makes good decisions, takes care of the football, we’ll be a lot better on offense.”

At running back, according to Cribb, that will be by committee: La'sean White, Branden Coles and Javion Thompkins.

“We’ve definitely got to get more production out of our backs, and I think we will,” Cribb said. “Hopefully, we can get those guys 10 or 12 carries per game. As for (White), he’s a small, kind of scatback guy and the other two are pound-it-up-the-middle. It’ll be a little mix and match with them.”

At receiver, Isaiah Brown will be one to watch.

“(Brown) had a really good summer, has a lot of talent,” Cribb said. “He’s a 6-2 guy and is 190 and can run. He’s a good athlete. The only thing that can stop Isaiah from being good is Isaiah. If he can get it all together, he’s got a chance to be a pretty dog-gone good player.”

In the trenches, Tyson McFadden returns, and Nyavius Gilliard also will be one to watch.

“(McFadden) will play offensive guard," Cribb said. "He’s a three-year starter. And (Gilliard) is going to play offensive tackle, and he’s a two-year starter. We feel pretty good about those spots. The rest is up in the air.”

Defense

While the Flashes run a 3-4 setup, Willie Carter will line up at nose guard, and Jaquavious Hanna will play at defensive end. McFadden, meanwhile, is expected to also play at the other defensive end position.

“We’re not really big, but we can run a little bit and try to use that to our advantage and move around and slant and stunt,” Cribb said.

Coles will be at middle linebacker, and Thompkins will play along the strong side.

“They’re smart, and we’ll look for them to have pretty good years,” Cribb said. “(Coles) is the quarterback of our defense. He gets us lined up, and he makes the calls and gets us ready to go. He’s probably our best tackler, too.”

At secondary, Rashawn Moore returns at free safety, and Graves will be at strong safety. The cornerbacks, meanwhile, will be White and Chandler.

“Those guys had a really good summer,” Cribb said. "If we tackle, we’ll be OK. Coverage-wise, we’ve done pretty good. We’ve just got to make sure we tackle.”

While Cribb still searches for the pieces to complete his team’s kicking game, he reflected upon other things for this season.

“We’ve got to stay healthy and get out and get a little confidence,” Cribb said. “We lost five kids last year because of injury. Being healthy is important, because a lot of our players are going to go both ways.”