TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – First-year coach Thomas McFadden knows how good Timmonsville can be.

That’s because he was part of the Whirlwinds’ first team to prove it was the best in the state – in 1992 as a tight end/defensive end.

Now, he has the chance to build a program into a contender as a coach, taking over for Ronnie Baker (now Lake City’s coach).

And while many people look at Timmonsville as a youthful team, McFadden sees more. After all, he once coached these players to a middle-school championship.

Of course, that was then and this is now.

“I’ve coached them in middle school and rec,” McFadden said. “They’ve won for me at each level, but high school is a different animal. But I think the work they’ve put in for me will pay off Friday night.”

And McFadden is well aware of outside perception.

“But we do have a lot of skill. I think there are a lot of people who are going to be surprised by us,” McFadden said. “I’m loaded with skill players, although we’re young. But our aim is to surprise people.”

His players sure appear to share that mindset.

“They’re just relentless," McFadden said. "They’re confident. Our theme is ‘Dare to believe.' If you believe in yourself, you’ll succeed. I want to see them with that mindset on the field and in the classroom and community.”

Offense

Christian Taylor will be the Whirlwinds’ quarterback during his team’s run-pass-option set.

“He’s just an athlete, a dual-threat quarterback,” McFadden said. “He can run it and throw it. He’s just a playmaker, and he makes good decisions.”

And at running back, Devontae Johnson is one to watch.

“He came on strong at the end of last season while behind (now-graduated) Fanando Jackson,” McFadden said. “(Johnson) did a lot of great things in middle school. He has power and speed that will make him special. He has that ability to get in open field and stay downhill. He sure hits those holes hard.”

At offensive line, Jalin Lyde and Tiquan Robinson will be anchors.

“(Lyde) has size and ability to get out and block and pull,” McFadden said. “He can play guard, tackle, center. He can just do it all. He’s like 6-1 and 300, but he has speed for a big fellow.”

Defense

In the Whirlwinds’ 3-3-5 scheme, Robinson will could be a factor on the defensive line.

“He’ll be vital at nose guard,” McFadden said. “When we run with him, his size and power are key. That’ll put a lot of pressure on the other team’s center.”

At linebacker, if there’s one thing that comes to McFadden’s mind, it’s speed.

“Most of our linebackers are also running backs,” McFadden said.

Among linebackers to watch are Johnson, Devine Brown and Justice McNeil.

“We have (NcNeil) at rover in our 3-5,” McFadden said. “Overall, with their skill sets, they can move and read and get to the ball. They play downhill toward the ball and are fast enough to where they can cover. They can surely stuff the run and cover.”

And while Taylor figures to play well at quarterback, much is also expected of him at free safety.

“He can come down and cover," McFadden said. "I look for him to be all-region. He has that ability to cover you and keep you from high-pointing the ball. He’s a ball hawk out there.”

Another one to watch in the secondary is James Jackson.

“He has skill and technique, and he certainly has the ability to knock the ball away,” McFadden said.

Special teams

This phase has been especially been emphasized by McFadden.

“It can be a game changer,” he said.

Taylor will handle kickoffs, field goals and punts.

“If we can get within 40 yards, he can get the field goal made,” McFadden said.