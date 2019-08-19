FLORENCE, S.C. – There was a time when South Florence was the toast of Florence, amassing two consecutive 12-win seasons.

But after the Bruins finished 2014 with the latter of those feats, reaching the state semifinals, they have not had a winning season since.

South Florence coach David Prince, meanwhile, believes this year’s team has enough talent for a much-improved season. According to him, the Bruins simply need a better mental approach.

“It seems every year it’s about how well we handle adversity,” Prince said. “There really hasn’t been a whole lot of difference between the talent that we’ve had here, say, going back to 2013 and ’14 when we won 12 games back to back and made playoff runs. In each year since then, we’ve had pretty similar talent. It just seems like the team chemistry. ... When someone punches you in the mouth on the field, how do you respond?

“How well we respond is probably going to dictate how well our season comes out.”

Offense

Last year’s starting quarterback, Shalique Parks, is questionable for the first couple of games because of stress fractures in his shins.

But Prince said he has enough depth to make up for that if Parks indeed doesn’t play. While Parks could not finish spring practice, the signal-caller atop the depth chart was incoming freshman LaNorris Sellers.

“He throws the ball exceptionally well,” Prince said. “He just makes plays sometimes when others wouldn’t. He can make plays with his feet. Not only did he play in middle school, but he played on a travel team that traveled all over the Southeast and won a ton of awards. He trains under Ramon Robinson, and he’s very serious about playing quarterback. He’s ahead of his age, for sure.”

Harm Graham and Parker Winfield are also quarterback options.

“I’m tickled to death to have all four of them, because each of them are pretty good quarterbacks,” Prince said.

At running back, Hahsaun Wilson will be the top option after he rushed for 629 yards (7.7 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns last year.

“He set the team’s single-game record for 353 rushing yards against Socastee last year,” Prince said. “We’re expecting a lot from him, and he can do a lot now with a full season under his belt.”

Another one of last year’s running backs, Cam Harper, will see more time this year at linebacker. Meanwhile, Tyae McWhite will be an option in the backfield.

Harley Cusack, Parker Moore and Malik Eaddy are options at receiver, as well as McWhite. Once again, it appears Prince is expecting a lot out of McWhite.

“(McWhite) should be an impactful player for us this season,” Prince said.

At offensive line, South returns three starters: Lake Martin (6-foot-5, 270 pounds), Jacob Braddock (6-4, 275) and Andrew Clark (6-0, 270).

Defense

South Florence lost each of its three defensive linemen from last year, including Wofford signee Micheal Mason, who recorded 119 tackles and 16 sacks last year.

Candidates for the front line this year include Valdez Wilson, Kenneth Frederick, Trezahn Stubbs and Terell DeVaughan.

“(Stubbs) is the strongest and fastest guy we’ve got on the defensive line,” Prince said. “He played quite a bit as a sophomore, so we feel like he can make some plays on defense. He’s probably the most aggressive defensive lineman we’ve got.”

At linebacker, this is where Prince expects Harper to shine.

“For Cam, he’s really come on as a linebacker," Prince said. "He’s stood out more than he has at running back, so we’ve pushed him there, and we’re excited about what he can do there.”

Kardan Bell, Matt Howard, Tyree Mitchell and Braxton Samuel are others who can contribute at that position.

“That’s the strength of our team right now,” Prince said. “We play five linebackers on defense, and all of them have made key plays during the spring and summer. They seem to be the leaders on our team.”

At secondary, the unit’s lone returning starter is Kevonte Harrison.

“He’s an all-around good player,” Prince said. “He’s good at coverage and good at tackling. He knows how to play leverage at cornerback and takes advantage of it. He’s the most consistent one we have.”

Special teams

Christian Newman appears to be the starter for Florence in each phase of the kicking game.

“He’ll do field goals, for sure,” Prince said. “He’s consistent from 40 yards in. Punter is still up in the air.”