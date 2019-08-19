FLORENCE, S.C. – As Derek Howard enters his third year as Wilson’s coach, he sees many pieces in place for what could be a special year.

“I think they’ve got some pretty lofty goals, and I just want to see how it plays out,” Howard said. “I think in terms of what I envisioned for our program and having the kids know what to expect, things are coming along. They’re giving maximum effort.

“After two years in as far as two full offseasons, we definitely feel like we’re going in the right direction,” he said. “It feels good, looking at it on paper and all. We’re just ready to get going.”

It’s just a matter of those pieces remain intact.

According to Howard, one thing just might determine whether his Tigers reach their potential: confidence.

“I think that’s been the key from Day 1,” Howard said. “Having the confidence to realize they’re as good as the other team in setting the tone at the beginning of a game and continuing to be hungry and continuing to set that tone throughout the game and not relaxing when you get up and not allowing yourself to get down at any point.

“If a team plays with confidence that they have in terms of their ability, then I think that will definitely help the team reach the goals that we have for them.”

Offense

Junior Zayshaun Rice returns as Wilson’s quarterback after throwing for 1,889 yards and rushing for 678 more for a total of 26 touchdowns last year.

“Zayshaun has worked on his body and put in the classroom time to understand our scheme more,” Howard said. “He knows more about how we attack defenses, so he can help us get into the right play, and he can make decisions even quicker than last year. He has a GPA over 4.0 in the classroom and he’s been a great leader for our team. He hasn’t missed any workouts, he’s exactly what we want.”

Yavin Smith returns as a running back (also a receiver), as well as Chris Austin.

“They are probably two of our fastest kids," Howard said. "They both qualified for lower state in the 100 last spring.”

At receiver, Howard said he has considerable depth.

“There are six or seven kids who can play receiver. And when I say that, I mean that each one can legitimately catch the football,” Howard said. “They run good routes, and they know what’s expected of them.”

One option is Jakobe Quillen, a three-year starter.

“Jakobe is a big-bodied receiver (6-foot-3, 180 pounds), and he’s not afraid to catch the ball over the middle, and he’s not afraid to high-point the ball. He’s more of a possession guy and blocks pretty decent.”

Other options are Smith and Ji'travious Sherrills.

“By far, Yavin and Zayshaun are two of our hardest-working kids,” Howard said. “They set an excellent example in what they’ve done in the weight room and how consistent they are.”

Howard said he has a young offensive line with one senior, DeShawn Timmons.

Defense

On the defensive line, Wilson has speed and experience with the likes of Kemuel Arthur, who made 49 tackles and six sacks last season.

“The thing about Kemuel is, from this year to last year, he’s really worked on his body,” Howard said. “He has shed some weight and bulked up more. We look to him to play the same role Daniel Foster (31 tackles in 2018, including 7.5 sacks) played last year. (Foster) can be a defensive end, or we can stand him up at linebacker. He’s 6-1 and about 220, and he’s a quiet leader the kids really look up to.”

At linebacker, Ahmad Bowman moved there from safety to join players like Kalib Jones.

Timothy Robinson Jr., meanwhile, will be a key player in the secondary.

“He’ll be a four-year starter for us,” Howard said. “He can kind of do it all. He’s competitive and has the ability to break on the football. I think he’s a classic free safety. But depending on what we need him in, he can play cornerback or outside linebacker. He’s that versatile.”

And, DeMarcus Bailey will return as a starter in the secondary.

Special teams

Two players are competing to be the Tigers’ place-kicker: Jacob Floyd and Vraj Patel.

“(Floyd) handled the majority of the kicking responsibilities last year as a sophomore,” Howard said. “He and (Patel) are both soccer players, and we have high expectations for both of them.”