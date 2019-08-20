LAKE CITY, S.C. – In a very real sense, Ronnie Baker’s coaching career has come full circle.

It began as an assistant in 1997. Baker studied for four years under Florence County School District Three Athletics Hall of Famer Mickey Moss at Lake City High School.

Now, Baker is the one guiding things on the sideline as he enters his first season with the Panthers after spending last year at Timmonsville High School.

“Having the opportunity to start my career here back in 1997, and then having the opportunity to get some experience in other places and bring back what I’ve learned is something I’ll cherish and something that I’m extremely grateful for,” Baker said.

Knowing what to expect makes the transition a little easier as he inherits a 3-7 team from a year ago that looks to contend soon in Class 3A.

“The biggest thing is really coming in and stressing to the kids and implementing a top-notch strength and conditioning program,” Baker said. “It’s also about instilling a lot of character-building activities to help these young men grow not only as football players but as people.

“If you have strong character and discipline, the wins and losses will take care of themselves.”

Offense

The Panthers return less than five starters on either side of the ball, Baker said, so his first season will feature a mostly new squad.

“There are about 10 seniors rising, but they’re seniors that didn’t get a lot of playing time last year,” he said. “We do have some older guys who are going to get their first taste of ‘being the guy’ we look to on Friday nights.”

Lake City will run a four-wide, shotgun formation offense, but Baker still plans to use his strong stable of running backs.

“We’ll run spread with one-back, two-back as well as some wishbone and operate out of the Wildcat (formation),” he said. “We want to make sure we get the ball into our running backs’ hands.”

The top name on that list is senior Avery Harrison, who had 1,300 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns last year, Baker said. He’ll be joined by fellow senior Shelton Burgess in the backfield.

Hilshon Bailey takes over at quarterback as the Panthers look to replace Austin Montgomery’s production (1,619 yards, 13 TDs) from a year ago. He’ll have K.J. Rose, Shamontae Burgess and Jaquan Wilson among his targets.

Seniors Skyshon Rush, Clint Caldwell, Gary Speights, Kareem McClam, Frederick Cameron and Khalil Fulton will anchor the offensive line.

Defense

Lake City plans to be multiple up front, Baker said, depending on the situation.

“We want to be able to adapt and modify based on whatever the offense is giving us,” he said.

Fulton, Rush, Speights and Caldwell probably will see time along the defensive line as well, along with Arkus Sabb.

T.J. Jackson and Shane McKenzie will man the inside linebacking positions with Shelton Burgess and E.J. McClam on the outside.

Bryce McIntosh, Cory Brown, Cam Butler and Malik Hailey are still battling for corner roles. Jamaurion Franklin, Juwan Howard and Darius Rush will man the safety positions.

Special teams

Sophomore Fermin Lopez has been handling the kickoff and extra-point duties for the Panthers. Fulton has emerged as the punter.

Harrison and Burgess will return kickoffs. Burgess also will return punts.