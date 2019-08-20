PAMPLICO, S.C. – Optimism is high at Hannah-Pamplico even after the Raiders graduated dual-threat quarterback Eric Mays and receiver Cam Profit.

After finishing 8-3 last season, the Raiders have enough of a presence in the trenches that they are confident they can succeed with new quarterback Jaheim Wilson – a lead running back last season. And on top of that, because of a scheme change to more of an option offense.

“I definitely think our strengths right now are up front,” Coach Jamie Johnson said. “We’re pretty big up front on offense and defense. Staying healthy will be big, though. I think our smallest offensive lineman is 253 pounds.”

But what Johnson likes most about this team is the chemistry.

“The chemistry is unbelievable,” Johnson said. “It might be the most fun group I’ve coached since I’ve been here. It’s Year 4 for me, and all of them know the expectations by now. They were all freshmen when I came in, and now they don’t know any different. The team has taken the mentality of our offensive line, because that’s our strength, and they’re all big, so we know we’re going to be a physical football team, and the team has revolved around them.”

Offense

First, there’s that offensive line.

“We lost two linemen, but one has stepped right in and played a lot filling that role,” Johnson said. “So, we only had to replace one lineman, really.”

Devon Mincey (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) anchors the line.

“He’s so versatile. He can play anywhere on the offensive line,” Johnson said. “Some colleges like him at center, and others like him at guard or tackle. He’s actually going to start at offensive guard for us. But if we had to bring in somebody, we’d put that person at guard and move Mincey to tackle.”

Also, Hannah-Pamplico’s new quarterback rushed for 806 yards and nine touchdowns last year as a running back, and Johnson expects him to thrive in this new offense that is based on Hartsville’s Wing-T and Abbeville’s A-Bone (a hybrid of wishbone and flexbone).

“Jaheim has done a good job at quarterback transforming from a running back role,” Johnson said. “But we have a pretty good stable of running backs, too. This offense definitely plays to our strengths as to what we have on the team right now.”

Johnson then talked about how this offense benefits Wilson.

“He’s definitely a runner, and he’s tough,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to try bringing him down for four quarters. As a game goes on, I wouldn’t want to tackle a 200-pound quarterback over and over again. And he’s got an extremely strong arm. With a 335-pound bench press, he’s strong throwing the ball. He’s learned the mechanics of it and has done a good job with it.”

Other running backs to watch are Kenyan Leggett and Davian Coaxum.

At receiver, Ty'shaun Self could be one to watch.

“He can fly,” Johnson said. “He’s just so quick. I feel like we’re going to be a run-heavy offense. But if they load the box, I feel like we can throw enough to him to keep people honest.”

Defense

In the Raiders’ 4-2-5 scheme, Self and Wilson will be the hybrid linebackers, and Hayden Powel will be at middle linebacker.

“Hayden’s going to play technically sound,” Johnson said. “He might not be as fast as some of the others, but he plays with great effort and fundamentals. He’ll do everything you coach him to do.”

Mincey will be a defensive tackle, and Jordan Lawson will be the other. At defensive end will be Rayonte Eaddy and Dayon Jackson.

“(Eaddy and Jackson) are quick off the ball, so they’re not going to be bullied around,” Johnson said. “But they’ll be fast enough for our defensive ends to give us some pass rush.”

And the secondary will feature Leggett and Jalen Jenkins at free safety and safety, respectfully, plus Coaxum and Keenan Kelly.

“This might be the most athletic secondary we’ve had,” Johnson said. “Overall, this secondary is smart and they like to hit people.”

Special teams

Lane Calcutt will handle kickoffs and field goals for the Raiders.

But will Hannah-Pamplico need him for point-after kicks?

“Last year, we never kicked an extra point,” Johnson said. “We went for two every time, and we didn’t have a kicker, really. We were like 62 percent on two-point conversions. When you’re converting at that high of a rate, you kind of keep going with it.”