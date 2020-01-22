FLORENCE, S.C. – Spurred by Scarlett Gilmore, Kiana Adderton and a strong night from the bench, the Patriots used a 12-0 run in the second quarter to take control and never looked back in a 67-52 victory over Georgia College on Wednesday at the Smith University Center.
FMU, which won its third game in a row, improved to 8-7 overall and 4-5 in the Peach Belt Conference. The Bobcats fell to 4-13 and 1-8.
The victory might have come at a cost, however. Late in the third quarter, the team's overall leading scorer Zaria Woods fell awkwardly and was limping as she left the court. She did not return.
Gilmore led the Patriots with 18 points followed by Adderton with 17. The FMU bench came through with 23 points of its own, led by Macy Passmore with nine – all on three-pointers.
The Patriots hit on eight shots from downtown from the second quarter on, including going 4 for 4 in the second stanza.
Harper Vick led the Bobcats with 16 points followed by Keyonna Wesley with 12.
