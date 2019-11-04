FLORENCE, S.C. --The Francis Marion University women's soccer team will step out of conference action to host Belmont Abbey College, Tuesday night (Nov. 5) at 7 p.m. on Hartzler Field.
The Patriots (7-7-1) are led by junior midfielder Dayle McEwen who has seven goals on the season followed by midfielder Emma Hall with two goals and three assists and freshman forward Bridget Barrett with two goals and two assists. Francis Marion keeper Micahla Kitchen has 63 saves and four shutouts on the season and has a 1.35 Goals against average.
Belmont Abbey enters the match with a 10-3-3 record coming off a 3-1 win over Converse College this past weekend. The Crusaders are led by senior Morgan Patton with nine goals and six assists and by freshman Alexis Andrews who has nine goals with five assists. Sophomore goalkeeper Lauryn Harding holds a 1.13 GAA with 85 saves and five shutouts on the season.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and FMU students are admitted free. The match will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
Following Tuesday's contest, the FMU women will play their final regular season match at home against nationally ranked Flagler College on Saturday (Nov. 9) as part of a doubleheader with the men’s team starting at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.