FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University officials said Thursday that women’s soccer coach Lindsey Morgan resigned on Monday and the search for a replacement has begun.
Morgan was on the sideline for five seasons with the Patriots including this past year where she guided the team to an 8-8-1 overall record and a 4-7 mark in Peach Belt Conference play.
It was the best season to date under Morgan as she leaves FMU with an overall record of 23-58-2.
In her time with the Patriots, Morgan helped the program transition from an NCAA Division I independent squad to the Peach Belt Conference in 2016. In 2017, FMU posted a four-win improvement over the previous season in which the Patriots tallied just one lone victory.
Morgan came to Francis Marion after serving as assistant coach at Appalachian State University for four seasons during which the Mountaineers garnered 32 victories.
