MORROW, Ga. – An 8-0 run to close out the first half sparked Clayton State University to a 71-44 win over Francis Marion University on Wednesday in the quarterfinal round of the Peach Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Francis Marion ends its season with a 14-13 record, a two-win improvement over the 2018-19 campaign. The Patriots lose only one senior off this year’s squad.
Sophomore 5-10 center Zaria Woods led FMU with 16 points, on 7-of-11 shooting, and seven rebounds. Junior 6-1 forward Kiana Adderton tallied 15 points, five rebounds, and two steals.
Third-seeded Clayton State (20-9) was led by Kelsie Towns and Taneria Wilson who each scored 14 points while grabbing four rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.