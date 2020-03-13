FLORENCE, S.C. – The athletic seasons for Francis Marion and Coker Universities have officially been canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
A day after the NCAA announced it was canceling all of its national championship competitions for the remainder of the year, the Peach Belt and South Atlantic Conferences did the same in the wake of the ongoing situation surrounding COVID-19.
“This was a very difficult decision for the board to make," PBC Commissioner David Brunk said in the statement. "But the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and fans is our top priority. Given the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic that we are all facing, the board agreed that this was in the best interests of everyone involved."
The cancelations include all regular-season competitions for the 15 NCAA championship sports the PBC sponsors and all spring sports tournaments in baseball, softball, tennis, golf and track & field.
That holds true for the SAC as well, who cited the difficulty in coming to this decision.
"This is uncharted territory and we are looking out for the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and staff," Commissioner Patrick Britz said in the release. "I want to thank the presidents and athletic directors of the SAC for helping us make a swift and difficult decision that none of us wanted to make, but it is in the best interest of everyone as a whole."
