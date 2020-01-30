FLORENCE, S.C. - The Francis Marion University men's and women's basketball teams will play host to Georgia Southwestern State University for a Peach Belt Conference doubleheader on Saturday as the school celebrates Homecoming 2020 and the 50th anniversary of Patriot athletics.
The FMU baseball and softball teams will also be in action this weekend at the Griffin Athletic Complex.
The women's basketball game will tip-off at 1:30 p.m. in the Smith University Center, followed by the men's contest at 3:30 p.m. Admission to all events on Saturday will be free.
Fans can follow the game action with video and live stats at http://www.fmupatriots.com, courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
Saturday’s sporting activities will begin at 1 p.m. with the Patriot softball team hosting the University of Mount Olive for a doubleheader at the FMU Softball Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex.
The Patriot baseball team will play its season-opener against Mars Hill University at 2 p.m. on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex.
Homecoming activities will begin Saturday at approximately 11:45 a.m. with a parade through the campus. PatriotFest will begin at noon in the Smith University Center featuring music and entertainment, and an opportunity for alumni to interact. Tailgating (by reservation) will be available behind the Smith University Center beginning at 11 a.m.
From 1 p.m. until approximately 4:30 p.m., the 22nd-annual Swamp Fox Club Benefit Silent Auction, featuring sports memorabilia and merchandise, will be held in the Smith University Center gym.
Between games of the regularly scheduled basketball doubleheader, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the university will recognize its five national championship teams: 1982 AIAW women’s basketball champs, 1986 NAIA women’s basketball champs, 1993 NCAA Division II women’s tennis doubles champions, 1994 NCAA Division II women’s tennis doubles champions, and the 2003 NCAA Division II men’s golf champs.
The 2020 homecoming king and queen will be announced at the conclusion of the men's basketball game.
