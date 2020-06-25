FLORENCE, S.C. – D.P. Pendergrass and Korique Rainey each drove in three runs, Anthony Hopkins and Hunter Herlong combined to allow just two hits and Florence Post 1 cruised to a 12-2 victory over Lancaster Post 31 on Thursday in six innings at American Legion Field.
Florence (2-0) will travel to Sumter for a 7 p.m. contest Friday before returning home to face Rock Hill in a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.
Post 1 scored four runs in the second, three in the fourth and five more over the fifth and sixth innings – picking up 10 hits in the process. Florence also took advantage of five Lancaster errors to push across six unearned runs.
Rainey led the way with a pair of singles. His second-inning drive to the left side scored Owen Taylor with the first run of the game following Taylor’s double. He ended it four innings later with a two-run single that pushed the lead to 10.
Pendergrass also had three RBI. His bases-loaded fielder’s choice in the second plated a run and he also drove in two in the fourth with a two-run single of his own.
McIver Wallace had the other two-hit night with a pair of singles while Caleb Oakley reached base three times on two walks and a hit by pitch. He wound up scoring two runs.
Meanwhile the Post 1 pitching staff kept Lancaster at bay most of the night. Hopkins allowed just one run on one hit in 3 2/3 innings while walking two and striking out five – including four who were caught looking. The left-hander’s only blemish came on a fourth-inning leadoff home run by Zane Cook.
Herlong pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief and allowed just one hit as well. Tyler Vespe led off the fifth with a single and eventually came around to score on a delayed double steal.
