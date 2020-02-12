FLORENCE, S.C. -- Brittany Williams was looking for a place similar to Florence Christian School.
A place where she could pursue her doctorate in physical therapy, but also continue her career on the basketball court.
Bob Jones University hit every checkpoint on the list, and the Eagles senior joined the Bruins on Wednesday after signing at the FCS gymnasium.
"The atmosphere is just like Florence Christian," Williams said. "I've been here since I was little. ...Bob Jones is just the same and it's a great experience for me."
Williams is averaging 7.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and two steals per game for the Eagles so far this season.
Now she looks to enhance her skills at the next level, and Bob Jones has been at the forefront of that decision.
"It's a great feeling for me," Williams said. "I enjoyed going to all the summer camps and having them come to my AAU games. I enjoy everything about the program from the coaches to the players, and I can really see myself there for the next four years."
