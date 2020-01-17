FLORENCE, S.C. – It was something Corley Keefe had been working for since ninth grade.
The Florence Christian School three-sport standout had to make a choice of which athletic avenue to pursue, and in the end, it was softball that won out.
Keefe will be on the diamond for at least two more years after signing with Florence-Darlington Technical College on Friday at the FCS gymnasium.
“It feels amazing,” Keefe said. “It’s been a dream of mine since ninth grade when I really committed to playing softball. It was a hard decision at first, but it’s just been a passion and I feel so natural when I’m out there playing.
“My friends, family and coaches have all been really supportive in making that decision.”
Keefe had offers from a number of schools, but a lot were farther away and she wanted to stay near home, she said.
FDTC was the perfect choice then given the softball program under coach Heber Watson and the career track of radiology tech.
“Coach Watson was a big encouragement and really wanted me,” Keefe said.
Keefe’s resume speaks for itself. The Eagles’ infielder has lettered in softball for four years and been named all-region three years, SCISA all-state two years and has been selected to the last three North-South games.
She batted.620 in 2018, a school record, and followed that up by batting .390 last season. She holds the school record for most home runs in a season (4) and career (7) and has been the team MVP the last two years.
Keefe also led the Eagles on the mound with 105 strikeouts last season.
“My favorite position is shortstop, but I told coach Watson I’m ready to play anywhere he needs me,” Keefe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.